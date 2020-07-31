iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,953 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

DVY stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,802. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.35.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

