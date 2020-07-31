iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,245. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.