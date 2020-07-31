iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,680,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,817. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.16 and its 200-day moving average is $302.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.