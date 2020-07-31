JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $279.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.15. 50,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,466. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 35.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

