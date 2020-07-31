Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Juniper Networks updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.48 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ~$0.38-0.48 EPS.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

