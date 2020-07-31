Kellogg (NYSE:K) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.24.

NYSE:K traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.37. 1,270,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,326,000 after acquiring an additional 163,783 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Kellogg by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

