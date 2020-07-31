Kepler Capital Markets Lowers argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Hold

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $198.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $192.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.18.

ARGX stock traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,079. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.22. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $272.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. Analysts predict that argenx will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of argenx by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of argenx by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

