KeyCorp Increases L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $28.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

NYSE:LB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. 231,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,196,383. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 23.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in L Brands by 387.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,266,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

