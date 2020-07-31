Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$84.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

KL has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.13.

TSE KL traded up C$4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$72.45. 818,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,210. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion and a PE ratio of 24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.61.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$744.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

