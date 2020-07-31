Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,786 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $110,936,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $160,433,000. Finally, Cabana LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% during the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,003,000 after purchasing an additional 930,581 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.54. 15,556,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,115,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $186.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

