Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 359 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $285.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

