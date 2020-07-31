Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,929 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after buying an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,705 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,162 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $58.30. 7,993,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93.

