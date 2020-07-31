Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 451,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,795 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.2% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.24. 1,076,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,381. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.42.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

