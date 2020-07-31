Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Cfra dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

BDX stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.42. 48,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.