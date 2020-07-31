Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. 11,433,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,978,250. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.