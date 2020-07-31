Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total transaction of $21,413,306.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,220,813,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.57.

MA stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.91. 3,555,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.