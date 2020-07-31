Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,601 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,426 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $398,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $100.37. 2,756,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. The company has a market cap of $177.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

