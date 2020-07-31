Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.80. 21,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,167. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

