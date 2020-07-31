Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total transaction of $2,896,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,963,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,110,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $954,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,244.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 672,077 shares of company stock valued at $123,680,637. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.19. The company had a trading volume of 174,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,911. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $202.82. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,078.94, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.42 and a 200 day moving average of $173.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

