Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after buying an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. 18,180,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,623,096. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

