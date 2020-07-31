Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,145 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. First American Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in PepsiCo by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.65. 172,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

