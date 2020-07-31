Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after buying an additional 3,253,109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,420,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $174,197,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $157,103,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.33. 5,709,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,176,265. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.