Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

VUG stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.57. 686,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

