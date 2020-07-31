Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 789 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 61.9% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.68. 9,327,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,761,774. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $268.00. The firm has a market cap of $637.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

