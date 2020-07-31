Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Deutsche Bank

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.24.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.80. 83,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,648. Linde has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $248.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.73. The company has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,354,610,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after acquiring an additional 750,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 195,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after acquiring an additional 949,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.