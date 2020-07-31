Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.43. 1,795,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,541. The stock has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average is $190.09.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,245 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

