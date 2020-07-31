Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $214.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,541. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.09.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

