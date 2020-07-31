Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,965. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.18, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $683,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,800 shares of company stock worth $1,061,600 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

