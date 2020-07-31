MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million.

NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.81. 265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.60. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.