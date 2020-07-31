Mizuho Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $270.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $271.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $17.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.49. 46,667,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,031,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day moving average is $207.51.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,591 shares of company stock worth $14,894,825. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

