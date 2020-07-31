Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Raised by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $233,120,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. 281,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,450,023. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

