Monero Classic (XMC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $759.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003303 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $759.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00739390 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004087 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

