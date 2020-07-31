Monero (XMR) Price Tops $83.26 on Exchanges

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $83.26 or 0.00739390 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex and Gate.io. Monero has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $80.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003303 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,650,131 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

