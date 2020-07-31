Morgan Stanley Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $275.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.24.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $243.69. 101,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $248.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

