Morgan Stanley Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $315.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mastercard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.57.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $308.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

