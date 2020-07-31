Morgan Stanley Boosts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $90.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.38.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $80.80. 321,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16. RPM International has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerville Kurt F bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.