Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.43.

COOP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 96,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,576. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 507,223 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

