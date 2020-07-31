MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.81 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

NYSE MRC opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.39 million, a PE ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

MRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

