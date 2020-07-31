Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.36 EPS

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million.

OTCMKTS:MVBF opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. Mvb Financial has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

MVBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mvb Financial from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

