National Bank Financial Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$61.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.33.

TSE:FTS traded down C$0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$53.99. 413,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,648. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$52.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.76. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$41.52 and a 1-year high of C$59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

