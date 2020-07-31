NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues Earnings Results

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

NEO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. 15,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -748.05 and a beta of 0.76. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

