Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $445.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.95.

DexCom stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,033. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $409.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.10. DexCom has a 12 month low of $138.28 and a 12 month high of $446.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 196.60 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $7,207,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total value of $2,067,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $24,266,963 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

