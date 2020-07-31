Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.52. 36,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,932. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.37. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.58.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

