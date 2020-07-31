Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Cut by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Delaney Dennis R increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $192.39. 364,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.63. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

