Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,708. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

