PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Cut by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 78.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 106.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 120,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.59. 147,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,038. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

