QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Edward Jones upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $111.96, but opened at $107.19. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $104.97, with a volume of 539,867 shares traded.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 637,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 132,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.