Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Posts Earnings Results

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Radware updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS and its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.16-0.18 EPS.

RDWR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,254. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. Radware has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Radware in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

