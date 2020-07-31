Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Radware updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS and its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.16-0.18 EPS.

RDWR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,254. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. Radware has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Radware in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Earnings History for Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit