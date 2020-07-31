Rapidz Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,235.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $22,235.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 146.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.02030668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00181480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00068252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00105998 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,105,253,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

