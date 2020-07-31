Raymond James Boosts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $10.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. 1,202,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,735,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.00. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 23.96%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 78,338.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 462,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 461,411 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 881,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 398,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,343,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 812,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,292 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 175,339 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

